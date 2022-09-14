Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and famous model Gigi Hadid, who have been rumored to be in love, were spotted together. The couple allegedly started dating and were seen talking intimately at a New York Fashion Week after-party.

According to DailyMail's news, the 47-year-old actor and Hadid are "taking it slow."

DiCaprio, who recently ended his four-year relationship with model Camila Morrone, was seen for the first time with Hadid. The famous model is 27 years old. Of all the women the actor has been dating, Hadid is the oldest.

Leonardo DiCaprio's dating preferences have been on the agenda of social media as he is famously known to only date women under 25. The "Titanic" star ironically broke up with Camila Morrone after four years of dating last month, right after her 25th birthday.

Although it’s unknown why the couple broke, DiCaprio quickly became a meme on the internet and at the Emmys.

“titanic turns 25 this year at which point i assume leonardo dicaprio will no longer want to be in it,” a Twitter user joked.

“maybe leonardo dicaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you,” another user wrote.