In Konya, central Türkiye, life-like silicone sculptures of the Seljuk sultans, who ruled Anatolia from 1077 to 1308, have been created through DNA and anatomical analysis. These sculptures offer visitors a rare opportunity to glimpse the physical appearances of these rulers.

The sculptures of 12 sultans and 17 royal family members were unveiled after six years of scientific research conducted on the remains of bodies found in the royal tomb. The exhibition has been hosted at the Dar-ül Mülk Exhibition Palace by the Greater Municipality of Konya for the past 1.5 years.

The exhibition, which has attracted great interest from both local and international visitors, features the sultans standing in front of grand gates that reflect the architectural wealth of the Seljuk period. The rulers are depicted with distinct postures, gazes, hairstyles, beards and facial expressions, offering visitors a glimpse of the sultans' personalities and appearances.

The sculptures include figures such as Sultan Kilij Arslan I, Sultan I. Rükneddin Mesud, Sultan Kilij Arslan II and Sultan Rükneddin Süleiman Shah II, among others.

The silicone sculpture of Seljuk Sultan Kilij Arslan I is displayed at the Dar-ül Mülk Exhibition Palace in Konya, central Türkiye, Dec. 23, 2024. (AA Photo)

A unique experience

Hülya Acar, the guide at the Dar-ül Mülk Exhibition Palace, shared insights with Anadolu Agency (AA) on how visitors are informed about the scientific studies and the process of creating the sculptures, both in Turkish and English. Acar explained that the project, which sheds light on the history of the Seljuk Empire, was launched in collaboration with the Konya Metropolitan Municipality and the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism.

According to Acar, the exhibition has attracted over 163,000 visitors in just 1.5 years, with more than 1,500 coming from abroad. She noted that the tomb of the sultans, located on Alaeddin Hill, contains the remains of the Seljuk rulers. After visiting the tomb, guests often experience a profound sense of connection when they encounter the sultans' sculptures, which bear a 90% resemblance to their actual appearances.

Acar emphasized the significance of this experience, stating that it is especially moving for those who first visit the tomb and then encounter the lifelike sculptures, making it both impressive and exciting.

Detailed DNA analysis

The scientific study conducted as part of the project revealed detailed information about the Seljuk rulers, such as their skin, eye and hair colors, as well as their health conditions and causes of death, all determined through DNA analysis.

The silicone sculpture of Seljuk Sultan Kilij Arslan IV is displayed at the Dar-ül Mülk Exhibition Palace in Konya, central Türkiye, Dec. 23, 2024. (AA Photo)

Acar further explained that these findings were used to recreate the faces of the sultans, allowing visitors to see how the rulers might have looked in life. The research included data on their posture, hair color, height and muscular structure, as well as detailed information on their skin tones. As a result, each sculpture reflects the rulers as they appeared at the time of their death, with some sultans depicted as young as 21 years old, while others are portrayed at the age of 83 or even 8.

As part of the project, the remains extracted from the royal tomb at the Alaeddin Mosque were scanned using tomography at Necmettin Erbakan University’s Medical Faculty. Swabs taken from skulls and teeth were analyzed for DNA and anatomical data. Based on these findings, the skulls and faces of the royal family were reconstructed.

Using the results of these scientific studies, 3D filament skull copies were created. The thickness of tissues was calculated, and facial muscles were placed based on anatomical details. The sculptures were then completed with hair, beards and mustaches. The historical costumes were made using fabrics carefully analyzed for color and texture, based on data from historical sources, miniature paintings and textile collections from museums. Each sultan's clothing was specially designed and sewn according to historical accuracy.