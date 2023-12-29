Throughout the year, four out of the top 10 most-watched movies in Türkiye were produced domestically. According to information compiled by Box Office Türkiye, the total audience for the year, with 491 films released, was recorded as 31,280,896.

Rafadan Tayfa Galaktik Tayfa

"Rafadan Tayfa Galaktik Tayfa," directed and produced by Ismail Fidan, with a screenplay by Ozan Çivit, became the most-watched movie of the year with 2,853,070 viewers. The film's revenue reached TL 170.24 million ($5.76 million).

The movie narrates the adventures of Hayri, Kamil, Sevim, Hale, Akın and Mert as they try to rescue their alien friends stranded on Earth and reach their spaceship, featuring beloved characters from TRT Çocuk.

Oppenheimer

The movie focused on the life of American physicist Julius Robert Oppenheimer and became the second most-watched production with 1,704,369 viewers. Starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, the film, directed by Christopher Nolan, is his longest production to date at 181 minutes. It depicts Oppenheimer's decision upon learning about the use of the nuclear weapon in Hiroshima and Nagasaki and his subsequent life in the United States.

Atatürk 1881-1919

Directed by Mehmet Ada Öztekin for the first part of the film, this was the third most-watched production with 1,608,483 viewers. Aras Bulut Iynemli portrays Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and the film, presented in two parts, depicts Atatürk's life from childhood to 1919 with a narrative emphasizing human qualities. The film's revenue reached TL 176.71 million.

Fast and Furious 10

Directed by Louis Leterrier and featuring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jason Momoa, the 10 edition of the series secured the fourth spot with 1,577,429 viewers, accumulating a revenue of TL 137.02 million.

Mortal World 2 (Ölümlü Dünya 2)

A comedy directed by Ali Atay, "Mortal World 2" ranked fifth with 1,419,065 viewers, generating revenue of TL 181,82 million. The film is a sequel to the "Ölümlü Dünya" series, portraying the struggles of the Mermer family.

Barbie

Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and others, "Barbie" became the sixth most-watched film, attracting 1,399,139 viewers and earning over TL 141 million.

Avatar: The Way of Water

The long-awaited sequel to "Avatar," directed by James Cameron, claimed the seventh spot with 1,362,096 viewers and a total revenue of approximately TL 102 million. The film continues the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri on the planet Pandora.

Kutsal Damacana 4

Featuring Şafak Sezer, Ersin Korkut, and others, the film secured the eighth position with 1,147,111 viewers and a revenue of TL 75,26 million.

John Wick 4

The final film in the "John Wick" series ranked ninth with 1,050,239 viewers, earning TL 89 million. The film depicts John Wick's battle against the High Table to regain his freedom.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

An animated film directed by Januel Mercado and Joel Crawford closed the top 10 with 816,621 viewers and a box office revenue exceeding TL 56 million. The film tells the story of Puss in Boots embarking on an adventure to find the Wishing Star in the Dark Forest.