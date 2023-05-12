London hosted a group exhibition this week titled "Phoenix" by Turkish artists at The Old Street Gallery with the proceedings from the reception going to the victims of the Feb. 6 earthquakes that devastated southeastern Türkiye.

Art lovers were in for a treat in London as they attended the "Phoenix" exhibition, displaying the works of 11 Turkish artists, organized by the Turkish British Association of Culture (TUBAC) under the auspices of fashion and art consultant Zeynep Ober.

As part of the event, aid was also collected for those affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

In addition, a reception for the exhibition was held with the participation of the Turkish Ambassador to London Osman Koray Ertaş, Turkish artists and guests.

Ertaş stated that after the earthquakes, solidarity with Türkiye was displayed from all over the world, including England.

Artworks on display as part of the "Phoenix" exhibition at The Old Street Gallery, in London, U.K., May 11, 2023. (AA Photo)

Stating that the donations collected within the scope of this exhibition will also be transferred to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye, Ertaş thanked the Turkish artists whose works were included in the exhibition and everyone who contributed to the preparation of the exhibition.

Fashion and art consultant Ober said that the exhibition represents hope and rebirth and addresses the earthquake victims.

Ober stated that she and her entire team were very excited about the exhibition and noted that in this context, aid will be collected for earthquake victims and transferred through UNICEF.

Turkish artists participating in the exhibition are Alev Özaş, Deniz Atay, Deniz Say, Elif Özal Danışman, Emre Tamer, Nerkiz Akçura, Nevruz Akdağ, Serdal Güzel, Zeynep Şimsek and Yalçın Gökçebağ.

Within the scope of the exhibition, the Ottoman-style jewelry collection named "Topkapı," prepared by Nego Jewelry Design, was also on display.