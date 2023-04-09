On Friday, a large group of people came together at the Royal Albert Hall in London to participate in an "open iftar" event, which is held during the holy month of Ramadan in the Muslim community. This event provides an opportunity for people to break their fast in a communal setting and engage in reflection and community building.

About 450 people gathered for the fast-breaking meal hosted by the Ramadan Tent Project, an award-winning charity founded in 2013.

After the recitation of the Islamic call to prayer, known as the adhan, Muslims broke their fasts, which was followed by a congregational prayer.

Speaking before the meal, Türkiye's Ambassador to the U.K. Osman Koray Ertaş, touched on the importance of Ramadan in strengthening ties among people.

He noted the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria and said those attending are in solidarity with the Turkish community after the destruction.

Ertaş thanked Brits for donations and fundraising campaigns for quake victims.

Jonathan Wilson, a Regent's University London professor, praised open iftar events and said the gatherings are a very good opportunity to meet people and share experiences.

For his part, Dowshan Humzah, an Advisory Board member of the Ramadan Tent Project, said the projects are turning strangers into friends.

He noted previous iftar events and thanked all who have helped the project. "Ramadan Tent project would not exist if it were not for volunteers," he said.

Organizers thanked sponsors, including Türkiye's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).

The Royal Albert Hall was opened in 1871 as a tribute to Queen Victoria's late husband, Prince Albert. It has since hosted a wide range of events, including concerts, political rallies and awards ceremonies. Its rich history makes it a symbol of British culture and heritage.

The building itself is a work of art, with its distinctive circular shape, terracotta exterior and impressive dome. It has become an iconic part of London's skyline, and its interior is just as impressive with ornate decorations and intricate designs.

The Royal Albert Hall is also one of the most prestigious music venues in the world, known for its exceptional acoustics and impressive list of performers. Over the years, it has hosted many legendary musicians, including The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin. It is also home to the Proms, an annual classical music festival that has been running since 1895.