The Louvre intends to showcase a selection of precious Byzantine artworks that were relocated from Ukraine in response to Russia's large-scale invasion of the country. The Paris gallery has announced its plans to exhibit five significant works from June 14 to November 6.

The centuries-old works come from Kyiv's Khanenko Museum, one of the most important museums in Ukraine, and the Louvre says the items it has received are both the most symbolic and fragile in the Ukrainian museum.

The art treasures were brought to France via Poland and Germany on May 10 under military escort and with the help of the International Alliance for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH).

The Louvre says it is keeping 11 similar works from the museum in storage for scientific purposes.

In October 2022, a missile struck 10 meters from the Khanenko Museum, dedicated to Western and Eastern art.

The collections had been moved to secret safe locations after the Russian attack on Ukraine in February 2022 – except for monumental paintings, which cannot be moved.

According to Louvre director Laurence des Cars, such treasured works, there are now largely exposed to other threats such as temperature fluctuations because of regular power cuts.