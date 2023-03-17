"While reflecting on Mahsa Amini, I felt the sensation of being a voice for people who are voiceless, lost their identity, speechless and have set aside their sense of belonging," surrealist painter Vahap Aydoğan says.

He creates unique forms of people by discovering their stories and as a painter, often focuses on disadvantaged groups in his art, shedding light on situations where people's basic rights and freedoms are ignored.

In his latest works, he has interpreted the life of Mahsa Amini, highlighting how women are often left at a disadvantage due to violations of their social, economic and political rights.

The artwork by surrealist painter Vahap Aydoğan. (Photo courtesy of the artist)

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish descent, died on Sept. 16, three days after her arrest in Tehran by the notorious morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic dress code for women.

According to Aydoğan, the violence seen in society today is a result of the system created by political powers, causing deep wounds for those caught between its wheels. In his biographical study of Mahsa Amini, he uses images to convey her background story and the events that led to her death. Through the use of color and imagery, Aydoğan brings to the forefront how restricted women's roles are in an oligarchic regime and how the sense of freedom is pushed into the background.

The artwork by surrealist painter Vahap Aydoğan. (Photo courtesy of the artist)

The main image in Aydoğan's painting highlights how Mahsa's life was taken away at a young age by a politicized society. Aydoğan portrays how her dreams were imprisoned by wire fences in the form of a circle and how she was trapped in the outdated mechanisms of a system that takes away her freedom.

In the images he created for his study, Aydoğan concluded that no values that lead to taking away a person's life should be considered sacred. He dedicated his work to all the women who have become victims of murder, highlighting the importance of recognizing and addressing the issue of violence against women in society.