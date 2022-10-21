An unusual exhibition in the western Turkish town of Kuşadası by one of the world's leading micro-miniature artists has attracted thousands of local and foreign visitors who come to view the works through microscopes and magnifying glasses.

The millimeter-sized miniatures at the Necati Korkmaz Micro Miniature Art Center and Exhibition Space above the city's Historical Castle Gate were put on display by Kuşadası Municipality and have started to arouse admiration. The center has hosted thousands of visitors every year since its opening and attracts great attention from all walks of life, from ages 7 to 70, especially among tourists who come to the city on cruise ships.

Necati Korkmaz is one of Türkiye's pioneering artists, producing rare micro-miniatures with meticulous effort.

The Necati Korkmaz Micro Miniature Art Center and Exhibition Space was also awarded in the "Art and Literature Museums" category in the "Museum Encouragement Competition" organized by the Historical Cities Association (TKB) in 2019 and continues to dazzle its visitors with its miniature objects.

World's smallest chess set

Among the works exhibited at the center are the world's smallest Quran, the world's smallest chess set made on a pin, an acrobat walking on a strand of hair and the world's smallest calligraphy catalog that can only be seen through a microscope.

The world's smallest chess set displayed in Kuşadası Municipality Necati Korkmaz Micro Miniature Art Center and Exhibition Space, Aydın, Türkiye, Oct. 19, 2022. (IHA Photo)

There are 42 interesting pieces of work to see, including the world's smallest ornamental tile vases, with special microscopes and lenses placed throughout the exhibition so visitors can see the details of the works. The center and exhibition area can be visited between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.

World's richest micro-miniature center

In addition to the works it houses, the Kuşadası Municipality Necati Korkmaz Micro Miniature Art Center and Exhibition Area also draws attention with its historical stone building, which has symbolic value for Kuşadası.

Consisting of three rooms in total, the room in the center displays Gubari calligraphy while the other two rooms are dedicated to the millimeter-sized micro-miniatures produced by Korkmaz during his 30-year artistic career.

As one of the richest micro-miniature centers in the world in terms of the number of exhibited works, the center is also home to arguably one of Korkmaz's most interesting pieces of miniature art, entitled "Alas! It is Broken."

The Kuşadası Municipality Necati Korkmaz Micro Miniature Art Center and Exhibition Space, located in the Kuşadası district of Aydın, has become a frequent destination for cruise tourists coming to the city, Aydın, Türkiye, Oct. 19, 2022. (IHA Photo)

The work was intentionally left unfinished after Korkmaz's five months of effort were ruined when a hair fell on a scene he was trying to create of a fisherman in a boat made from a half millet seed, revealing the fragility of the process and the great patience and meticulousness required.

Doctor X against COVID-19

Among his other works, there is a 2-millimeter sculpture called "Doctor X" that he made during the COVID-19 lockdown period to draw attention to the devoted health care workers who worked day and night during the pandemic.

The micro sculpture, which is fixed on the needle of a syringe, "represents the relentless struggle of health care professionals against COVID-19," Korkmaz says.

In the piece there is a miniature figure who holds a spear made of hair, stabbing it into the figure representing COVID-19.

One of the micro-miniature works displayed in Kuşadası Municipality Necati Korkmaz Micro Miniature Art Center and Exhibition Space, Aydın, Türkiye, Oct. 19, 2022. (IHA Photo)

Cruise passengers among visitors

Idan Tempelhof, who came to Kuşadası with a cruise ship from Iceland, stated that he liked the micro-miniature museum very much and said: "All of the works in this museum are very small. I have never seen such a museum anywhere I have visited. It is apparent that all the pieces in the museum have been studied very carefully and this is quite valuable. Kuşadası is very lucky to have such a museum. I love this place and this museum."

Orah Schneider, who came to visit the museum with his friend Tempelhof from Iceland, said: "I liked all the works in the museum. I have never visited a museum with such small works. It is very impressive to see the effort of the artist with a magnifying glass and microscopes."