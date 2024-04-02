The final resting place adjacent to Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's grave has been sold at auction for a significant sum, marking another chapter in the ongoing fascination with the legendary actress.

The coveted spot, located just one row above Monroe's final resting place and spanning four adjacent spaces, exchanged hands for a staggering $195,000 during the auction proceedings.

Anthony Jabin, an investor residing in the upscale neighborhood of Beverly Hills, shared that it had long been his aspiration to be in close proximity to the beloved star. Jabin, the successful bidder for the neighboring plot, seized the opportunity to not only acquire the space but also secure ownership of a swimsuit once owned by Monroe, along with a bed that once belonged to Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy.

The significance of the location lies not only in its proximity to Monroe but also its adjacency to Hefner, a fact not lost on observers. Following Monroe's untimely death at the age of 36 in 1962, her former husband, Joe DiMaggio, arranged a private funeral for her in Westwood Village. Subsequently, it was proposed that Hefner be interred next to Monroe, cementing their legacies side by side in eternity.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times back in 2009, Hefner himself expressed the sentiment, stating, "To spend eternity next to Marilyn is an opportunity too sweet to pass up." Records show that Hefner made provisions in 1992 to secure his place next to Monroe, a plan that came to fruition upon his passing in 2017, having spent $75,000 for the privilege.

The auction, conducted by Julien's Auctions, also saw several personal belongings of Monroe and Hefner change hands for substantial amounts. Monroe's iconic pink Pucci dress fetched a staggering $325,000, while her Elizabeth Arden lipstick was sold for $65,000. Additionally, a jacket once owned by Hefner was acquired for $13,000, further underscoring the enduring allure of these cultural icons.

Throughout her illustrious career, Marilyn Monroe graced the silver screen in unforgettable roles in films such as "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Some Like It Hot" and "How to Marry a Millionaire," etching her name in the annals of Hollywood history.