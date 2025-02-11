Recently, the award-winning director Martin Scorsese, who made headlines with his latest film "Killers of the Flower Moon," sat down with Dave Karger from TCM to discuss his career and the films that have influenced him throughout the years.

When asked about his love for horror cinema, the legendary director shared his thoughts on "Nosferatu" directed by Robert Eggers.

The 82-year-old Martin Scorsese commented, “Amazing, anything this guy does, amazing. That’s one film you don’t do much after seeing. You’re still in the world. You’re in there. You’re in Transylvania, and it’s really, woah...Man, he’s something.”"

About 'Nosferatu'

The "Nosferatu" film stars Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp, with Nicolas Hoult, Willem Dafoe and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in supporting roles. The film tells the gothic story of the terrifying vampire Nosferatu, who harbors obsessive feelings toward a young woman.