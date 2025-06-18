Matteo Bocelli, the young artist known for blending classical and modern pop music, recently wowed music fans in Istanbul as part of his "Summer Nights" tour.

The son of world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli, Matteo has drawn attention not only for his unique musical style but also for the strong musical foundation he received from his father. Piu Entertainment organized the concert at the iconic Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theatre, where Bocelli connected with his enthusiastic fans.

The concert opened with the song "For You," followed by a diverse setlist featuring hits such as "Luccica," "Dimmi," "Solo," "Can't Help Falling in Love," "Besame Mucho," "Quando Quando Quando," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Tempo," "Honesty," "Anime Imperfette," "Chasing Stars," "Perfect Symphony," "If I Knew," "Fall On Me," "To Get To Love You" and "Caruso."

Bocelli warmly welcomed the audience, expressing his excitement about performing in Istanbul for the first time and hoping everyone would enjoy the evening together.

He spoke about his choice of repertoire, which included both Italian and English songs. "I chose this style because it reflects a blend of the music that shaped my childhood. I wanted to create an intimate feeling. As you might guess, I grew up in a family with a strong opera influence. Alongside many classical pieces that everyone knows, there were also incredible voices like Frank Sinatra and Whitney Houston," he shared.

Throughout the concert, Bocelli engaged with the audience, singing and dancing, which earned him an enthusiastic response from music lovers.

About Matteo Bocelli

Matteo Bocelli has performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages despite his young age. His passion for music began early, with piano lessons during childhood. The 27-year-old artist’s musical journey includes a landmark debut concert at Rome’s Colosseum. His 2018 duet with his father, Andrea Bocelli, titled "Fall on Me," has surpassed 400 million streams worldwide, solidifying his growing reputation in the global music scene.