Architect and artist Melek Zeynep Bulut's piece "Duo" will be showcased at the London Design Festival. According to the announcement, Bulut's new work will be displayed on Sept. 14 at the Painted Hall in Greenwich, London. The piece will also be featured among the festival’s "Turning Point Projects."

"Duo," part of Bulut's critically acclaimed "OpenWork" series, which has won two international awards in a short span, explores the concept of duality from an innovative perspective.

The "OpenWork" project, a performative spatial design by artist and architect Melek Zeynep Bulut, was installed in front of the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) as part of the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the republic.