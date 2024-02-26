One of the largest and most prestigious art museums in the world, the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) celebrates Black History Month, an annual observance celebrated during February, with a series of events and extensive exhibitions paying tribute to the Harlem Renaissance. This cultural, social and artistic movement took place in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City during the early 20th century, particularly in the 1920s.

The show, "The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism," which opens Sunday, comprises some 160 pieces depicting Black American life in the 1920s-1940s, featuring well-known creators and some appearing in the internationally visited institution for the first time.

Spread across a dozen galleries, there are canvasses of jauntily dressed Black couples beaming from the dance floor, graphic art-style street scenes with bright colors and forceful lines and portraits that probe the human psyche.

Met officials describe the show as a landmark in casting the Harlem Renaissance "as the first African American-led movement of international modern art," as Met Chief Executive Max Hollein says in the exhibit's press release.

The movement celebrated African American heritage and creativity, challenging racial stereotypes and contributing to the broader struggle for civil rights. The period saw an explosion of literature, with writers like Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston exploring themes of racial identity and pride. Jazz, blues and spiritual music flourished, with Harlem becoming a hub for musical innovation led by legends like Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong. Visual artists such as Aaron Douglas and Romare Bearden showcased the diversity of Black culture through painting and sculpture. African American theater groups and playwrights produced groundbreaking works addressing social issues, while intellectuals engaged in critical dialogue on race and identity.

The Harlem Renaissance left a lasting impact on American art, literature, music and society, inspiring future generations and shaping the trajectory of the Civil Rights Movement.

People look at a painting by Romare Bearden titled "The Block" during a press preview of "The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, U.S., Feb. 20, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Systemic problem

While the Met plans to add more Harlem Renaissance works to its permanent collection, the show partially relied on loans from historically Black universities and private collections.

At the show's media preview, Darren Walker, president of exhibition sponsor the Ford Foundation, praised those "who have preserved these works during times when what you knew was valuable was not valued."

These include Madeline Murphy Rabb, who fought tears as she encountered "Girl With Pomegranate," a 1940 canvas by her great aunt, Laura Wheeler Waring, hanging from the Met wall.

"I have been working for decades to get my great aunt the recognition she deserves," Rabb told Agence France-Presse (AFP). "My goal has always been for a broader audience to see this important work. So many whites and some Blacks have stereotypes about what they think Black artists paint about."

Opening up

Though commonly referenced as a cultural phenomenon, the contours of the Harlem Renaissance are a bit fuzzy, both in terms of geography and duration. Painters like Archibald Motley of Chicago weren't based in New York, while the poet Langston Hughes remained a creative force through the 1960s.

Jacob Lawrence, rare among Harlem Renaissance painters in attaining major recognition during his lifetime, worked until shortly before he died in 2000.

Most accounts place the movement's inception as just after World War I, coinciding with the Great Migration that saw millions of Black Americans leave the southern U.S. to other regions that were segregated but not mired in the shadows of the Ku Klux Klan and lynchings.

While this period is associated with thinkers like WEB Dubois, who prioritized Black political rights, Alain Locke, a key Harlem Renaissance architect, emphasized aesthetics.

People view Laura Wheeler Waring’s painting "Marian Anderson” (1944) during a preview of a new exhibition focusing on the Harlem Renaissance "The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, U.S., Feb. 22, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

In the 1925 book "The New Negro," Locke described the potential for "the younger generation" of Blacks to lead society through "something like a spiritual emancipation" not centered on conventional political questions.

Locke urged Black painters to open themselves up to African visual tools, as well as idioms of European modernists, said Met curator Denise Murrell.

Key figures following this course included William H. Johnson, who migrated to New York from South Carolina and lived extensively in France and Scandinavia.

Johnson's works in the show have a flattened composition, semi-geometric figures and a limited palette of powerful colors, as in "Woman in Blue" from 1943, which is dominated by the urbane subject's ebony skin, her night blue dress and a lemon-colored background.

Johnson's works echo Matisse and German expressionism but didn't aim to "imitate" them, but to employ "this international visual language in representation of a very specific local culture that (Johnson) was part of here in New York City," Murrell said.

A person walks past a painting by Laura Wheeler Waring titled Girl in Green Cap during a press preview of "The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism” exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met), New York, U.S., Feb. 20, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Johnson contrasts with Waring, who also studied in Paris but employed a more realistic style with liberal brushstrokes and some other modernizing touches.

The Met is learning to be "less dogmatic in terms of what modern art can include," Murrell said before "Girl With Pomegranate," which graces the cover of the exhibition catalog.

Waring's "subject matter was modern," Murrell said. "It was a representation of a modern Black subject that's not been a part of art history, had been ignored, or marginalized."

Another exhibit

In addition to the exhibition on Harlem, the museum hosts discussions and talks as well as two comprehensive exhibitions such as "Africa & Byzantium," that focus on the significant artistic influences of North Africa, Egypt, Nubia, Ethiopia and other formidable African kingdoms, which had profound interactions with Byzantium, are often overlooked despite their lasting impact on the Mediterranean world.