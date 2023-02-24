The 449-year-old historical Sokullu Mehmet Pasha Complex in Hatay's harbor town of Payas is now serving as a temporary home for citizens whose houses were damaged in the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes on Feb. 6.

The complex, which was built by genius architect Mimar Sinan in 1574 upon the order of the Ottoman Grand Vizier Sokullu Mehmet Pasha, opened its doors to earthquake victims to provide shelter in these hard times. Occupying an area of approximately 15,000 square meters (around 160,000 square feet), the complex comprises 48 shops, a caravanserai, bathhouses for men and women, a madrassah and a mosque.

Approximately 350 earthquake victims are sheltered in the large courtyard of the caravanserai, the domed rooms around which the caravans and passengers spent the night. The tents were set up outside the complex.

The minaret of the Payas Sarı Selim Mosque located inside the Sokullu Mehmet Pasha Complex, which was restored by the General Directorate of Foundations in 2006, was also partially damaged in the earthquake.

One of the earthquake victims, Şemsi Ipekçi, staying inside the complex said that they sheltered in the caravanserai two days after the earthquake.

"Some of the furniture toppled over me. My daughter and her friend were screaming. I evacuated my daughter in a wheelchair. I struggled a lot. Here I am unable to find shelter and food. I am grateful to everyone who helped us," Ipekçi told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Hayri Tutun, another earthquake victim, said that they are trying to forget those days.

Noting that they stayed in his grandfather's bus for a few days after the earthquake, he said: "We traveled everywhere, the houses were completely destroyed. We spend our days here now. I have friends. They give us food. It is very peaceful here."

Türkan Dede explained that he was sheltering in the library inside the complex with his children.

"We have been here for 10 days and we are trying to get used to it. We support each other. Before they used to arrange trip tours here, but now it is open for earthquake victims. Air conditioners and heaters work 24 hours a day. We have no problems," Dede said about his experience at the shelter.

Similarly, 12-year-old Ceylin Dede shared her routine at the shelter, saying that she reads a lot of books in the complex library and expressed her surprise that she never thought one day she would actually live in a library.