An art exhibition titled "Mosques in Islam" by Algerian artist Dalil Saci was inaugurated at the Grand Mosque of Paris.

The opening event was attended by Chems-Eddine Hafız, the manager of the Grand Mosque of Paris, alongside many other guests.

The exhibition, which will be open to visitors until the end of this month, features a total of 31 artworks.

The pieces depict renowned mosques from various countries such as Malaysia, Qatar, Algeria and France and are noted for their vibrant use of colors.

Additionally, a video presentation showcasing other works by Saci is also part of the exhibition.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Saci said, "For me, mosques represent an invaluable heritage. I want to contribute value to this precious legacy."