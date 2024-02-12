Eleven months after being damaged by floods following the earthquakes on Feb. 6 in southern Türkiye's Şanlıurfa province, the Archaeology Museum and Haleplibahçe Mosaic Museum are ready to reopen their doors to visitors.

Speaking with Anadolu Agency (AA), Şanlıurfa Governor Hasan Şıldak pointed out that there were casualties in the flood disaster that occurred in March 2023 in the city, and the important cultural assets of the city, the archaeology and mosaic museums, were heavily damaged.

Şıldak stated that the facilities on the basement and ground floors of the Archaeology and Haleplibahçe Mosaic museums located within the Şanlıurfa Museum Complex were damaged in the flood. Due to the maintenance, repair and renovation works carried out, the museums have been closed to visitors.

He expressed that they have been in constant contact with the contractor company and the relevant ministry to complete the work as soon as possible. "Although the contractor still has some work left, we will hopefully take steps toward opening these places for visitors in February, without affecting the progress of the work," he said.

Şıldak indicated that although some damage occurred to the artifacts, prompt intervention saved them. He shared that they have been cleaned and are currently being kept ready for exhibition.

Careful restoration underway

Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum Director Celal Uludağ noted that the museums were not heavily affected by the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, 2023, due to their compliance with earthquake preparedness.

However, tragedy struck the institutions later during a massive flood on March 15, 2023.

"Especially the electrical and mechanical systems located on the minus first floor of our museum were adversely affected, and the museum had to be closed to visitors. However, rapid progress was made in the repair works initiated in May. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism provided great support, especially from the regional provinces, for the preparation, classification and cleaning of the museum's artifacts.

"Expert restorers from the regional provinces, Ankara and Istanbul came to the Şanlıurfa Museum and started working on the cleaning and classification of the artifacts affected by the flood. We actually gathered all our artifacts in a short time and moved them to a safe place. We completed the necessary cleaning, classification and counting procedures in these areas and continue to preserve our artifacts in a safe place," he said.

Uludağ mentioned that the end date of the tender for the repair of the museums is November 2024 but emphasized that great effort has been made to open the museums, which contribute greatly to regional tourism, to visitors as soon as possible.

Stating that they have accelerated the efforts to open the museum since Şanlıurfa holds a significant place in national and global tourism and receives great interest from tourists, he reiterated that Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum is one of the world's most prestigious and unique museums.

Uludağ also mentioned that the preparations for visitors to comfortably view and examine the artifacts have been completed.

"We have now reached the point of opening the museum, and hopefully, we will open it in February," he assured.