Fifteen-year-old Turkish pianist Ayşe Cemre Ağırgöl, who successfully continues her music education at Salzburg's Mozarteum University and Mozart Musikgymnasium, has become entitled to perform with the Philharmonie Salzburg under the baton of Elisabeth Fuchs.

The talented musician was introduced to the piano at the age of 4, taking her life on a musical trajectory from that point onwards. Today she sustains her education at the Mozarteum University Salzburg, named after the musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and accepted as one of the best music schools in the world. Ağırgöl was the first Turkish student in her age group (12) from Turkey to be admitted to the piano department of the university.

Ağırgöl is described as “one of the rare talents” at her school. Stunning audiences with her outstanding technique, the pianist became one of the 100 people who made it to the second round of a talent competition in which more than 500 participants aged between 6 and 18 from across Austria and the German state of Bavaria took part. Once the live performances of the 100 musicians had been evaluated, she was selected as the only pianist among three musicians entitled to play with the Philharmonie Salzburg.

Ağırgöl will take the stage at the grand final concert to be held at Salzburg Airport Amadeus Terminal on June 24 and will perform Frederic Chopin's Concerto No. 1 with the Philharmonie Salzburg.