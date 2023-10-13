When we talk about Turkish rap, one of the first names that comes to mind is Ceza. His full name is Bilgin Özçalkan, and Ceza gained significant recognition in the Turkish music scene because of his innovative style and versatile flow. Ceza's contributions to Turkish rap have been influential and have played a vital role in shaping the genre in Türkiye.

He started his career in the late 1990s, a time when rap was emerging in the country. His early works helped establish the foundation of Turkish rap, and he has since inspired numerous aspiring artists.

Ceza's lyrics often reflect social and political issues in Türkiye. He addressed topics such as poverty, inequality and injustice in his songs, using his platform to raise awareness about important issues. Through his music, he has become a voice for the youth and a source of inspiration for those who relate to his messages.

Turkish rapper Ceza. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

In an exclusive interview, he recently shared insights into his illustrious career. Reflecting on the early days when rap music struggled to find acceptance in Türkiye, he reminisced about organizing parties in wedding halls and bringing globally acclaimed hip-hop artists to the country with their pocket money. He also revealed his motivation behind his latest tracks, expressing how the loss of his loved ones has inspired him to create meaningful music.

Ceza, whose influence in the Turkish rap scene is undeniable, emphasized the importance of continuous learning and evolution within the genre. His distinct style, which he calls "flex," combines elements of break dancing, rap, DJing, and doubles, setting him apart from the mainstream. Despite the changing landscape of the music industry, Ceza remains true to his unique style, which he has cultivated over 25 years.

Ceza's lyrics often reflect social and political issues. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

He discussed his collaborations with fellow rap artists, supporting the younger generation, and the challenges faced by aspiring rappers in Türkiye. He highlighted the significance of live performances and genuine connections with fans, emphasizing that music is about reaching out to thousands of people, not just releasing albums.

Ceza also delved into the creative process behind his latest song, "Analog," revealing that each of his tracks carries a profound story. He expressed his belief in the authenticity of his work, asserting that criticism from uninformed individuals only reinforced his conviction that he was on the right path.

Turkish rapper Ceza. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Ceza has performed in hundreds of concerts and festivals both in Türkiye and internationally, many of them as headliners, since his album "Silent" was released. There has been relentless effort put into live orchestra rehearsals, music video shoots, tours, meetings with fans, interviews, and advertising and social responsibility projects for the past 10 years with a team of 20 people.

"I see that most people show respect, of course, but I can never expect respect and love by force. But in hip-hop, there is a culture; we laid its foundations. In the 1990s, we used to organize the biggest parties in wedding halls. We brought many names to Türkiye with our pocket money. (Vartan, Crok, Flying Steps, Battle Squad, Storm, Tuff Kid, etc.) and many clubs didn't accept us; we literally pulled this from the dumpster and elevated it from the grassroots to the top. I constantly update myself, and I think if we could be permanent, it's thanks to this. I am also proud of the new generation of rapper friends. I always respect successful people," he said.

"The style of the younger generation is not my style. I call my style flex; since 1993, I have been one of the few people doing breakdancing, rap, DJing, and doubling. I defined my rap style and myself as flex for 25 years. Flex is not just fast rap, but even in America, there are very few examples; in 1997, I created my own style. Now, Eminem and many other rappers do fast rap, I've been doing it for 25 years. I have a unique style, and my new songs are like that," he added.

"I released the 'Silent' album in 2015. We almost perform live with an orchestra every week. We travel all around Türkiye and the world with a team of 20 people. Music is not just about releasing albums; it's about meeting thousands of people. In the 2000s, we used to wait for months for a single; now it feels like a new single is expected every day. I had many losses in the last 4 years; I lost my father, my father-in-law, my uncles, my friends, my rapper brothers, and my cats," he elaborated.

"Besides, there was a COVID-19. I had emotional breakdowns. One thing a rapper must do the most is to learn; and accumulate knowledge. I didn't stay idle; I gathered what I learned and wrote and sang my songs. I have songs I want to make for my family and the people I lost, and these are the songs I wrote sincerely. My album work continues, and I will release it in 2024," he remarked.

He has never ceased to produce songs. He did features with rapper friends. He supported the young ones, being together with them, supporting them. He is literally the big brother of the industry.

"If I'm going to do it, it has to come from within me. Of course, I wouldn't accept it if it wasn't something sincere rather than doing a half-hearted job. That's why I'm satisfied with all the features I've released recently. We've also started recording new works. When the 'Fight Club' album was released, they said, 'You're doing duets with popular names,' but I was also invited to that song," he said.

"I'm not against the gangsta rap philosophy; I support all kinds of rap. Making rap in Türkiye might not be easy, so everyone should make their own good music. Different styles can enter the charts and rise just like in America. In fact, I couldn't have a negative impact on even one rapper. I never made any negative comments or criticism about a friend I shared with. The people I dissed were friends, we had good and bad memories. You don't diss someone you don't know from a distance," he added.

Story behind 'Analog'

The music of the song was made by Denizkan Boz, recorded, mixed and mastered by Buğra Kunt, and the video clip shot by Bünyamin Ermiş.

"All my songs have stories, of course, I write them from my heart. My late uncle used to say, 'You need a Turkish translator for what you write' because what I write carries many meanings. Even though I don't want to diss rappers, some people can find meaning in my songs and take offense," he said.

"I've only been touring by road since 2019. Meeting thousands of people for hundreds of kilometers. Music plays constantly on the road. Besides that, I follow and listen to music from all around the world. If I see a very good music video, I watch it. I follow and listen to K-rap, Japanese rap, South African, Arabic, Greek, and many other languages. With our orchestra, we lean towards the old school. Performing live on stage creates a unique connection; I always prefer live performances," he added.

The rapper also touched on the global rap music scene, acknowledging the rise of various sub-genres worldwide. He shared his appreciation for diverse styles, including K-rap, Japanese rap, South African rap, Arabic, Greek and many others, emphasizing the importance of embracing different musical expressions.

Ceza, a veteran in the industry, remains unfazed by the evolving music landscape, reflecting on his journey without the pressure of chart rankings. He expressed his contentment with his loyal fanbase, many of whom have grown from young enthusiasts into married individuals with their own families.

Turkish rapper Ceza during a performance. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Rap music

"Rap music has always been there, adapting to changing trends over time. There have been periods when different music genres like metal and pop were prominent. Currently, rap music is on the rise globally. Electronic music is popular in the U.S. right now. As I mentioned, these trends also influence Türkiye. Athletes, basketball players, gamers – they all tend to listen to rap, and those who follow them also get into rap music. In fact, rap music has always been popular, but it has become even more visible with the power of social media," he said.