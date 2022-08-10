Akbank Jazz Festival will bring together different colors of jazz in Istanbul for the 32nd time from Sept. 24 - Oct. 9 this year.

According to a statement by Akbank Sanat, the first five concert tickets for the festival are now on sale.

The first performance, the tickets of which opened for sale as part of the 32nd Akbank Jazz Festival, is an exclusive concert by HÜM, a Norwegian jazz trio that has been producing with various orchestras for many years in Oslo.

The first Istanbul concert of the band will be at Akbank Sanat on Oct. 4.

On Oct. 6, the British band Portico Quartet will meet the audience at Babylon, and South African jazz pianist Abdullah Ibrahim will perform at Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Theater Hall.

American jazz saxophonist Ravi Coltrane will come together with jazz lovers on Oct. 8 with a selection of songs by his parents, Alice and John Coltrane. Oded Tzur Quartet will also take the Turkcell Platinum Stage of Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM) on Oct. 9.