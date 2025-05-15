Chris Brown, the American R&B artist and ex-boyfriend of superstar Rihanna, was taken into custody in the U.K. on Thursday on suspicion of a serious assault that occurred at a London nightclub in 2023, reports said.

Police detained Brown, 36, in the early hours of Thursday at a hotel in the northwestern city of Manchester, The Daily Telegraph and The Sun reported.

London's Metropolitan Police said a 36-year-old man was in custody on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, without naming him.

Officers arrested the Grammy winner at Manchester's five-star Lowry Hotel for having allegedly attacked music producer Abe Diaw with a bottle at Tape nightclub in London's exclusive Mayfair district in February 2023, The Sun daily reported.

U.S. singer Chris Brown arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., Jan. 26, 2020. (AFP Photo)

The star reportedly flew into Manchester airport by private jet on Wednesday afternoon.

He is due to perform a number of dates in Britain next month.

"A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 2:00 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"He has been taken into custody, where he remains."

Brown rose to fame at a young age with his rich R&B voice and later rap, but his reputation was later tarnished by allegations of domestic violence and other abuse.

He was convicted of having beaten Rihanna, then his girlfriend, before the 2009 Grammy Awards, forcing the pop star to miss the annual gala.