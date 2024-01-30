Before the upcoming reissue of Amy Winehouse's groundbreaking debut album "Frank" on Feb. 2, an exciting new video has been released featuring the lyrics of the album's famous track "In My Bed" and previously unreleased footage from Amy's original music video. Published under the UMR/Island label, the video combines unseen footage of Amy, who was only 19 at the time but already showed great potential from the very beginning, with translations of the lyrics in three different languages: French, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese. The reissued edition of the album will include hits like "Take the Box," "Stronger Than Me," and "F**k Me Pumps."

Additionally, there's more good news for Amy Winehouse fans. The second LP will feature the classic cover art of the album on the front, while two new photos taken by Valerie Phillips in 2003 will be unveiled on the second LP.

Motive, one of the most successful figures in Turkish rap, is back with his latest single, "PVG." (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Motive tops charts once more

Motive, one of the most successful figures in Turkish rap, is back with his latest single, "PVG." Having gained widespread acclaim and numerous hits with his 2023 album "ROMANTİK," Motive has completed all preparations for his new single "PVG."

The song quickly climbed to the top upon its release and features a video directed by Pango, which has received high praise from fans for its unique scenes and the successful rotation of the song. "PVG," released under the OSC ENM. label, showcases Motive's lyrical prowess. The song was written by Motive, produced by Pango, mixed by Berkant and in collaboration with Savana's team and mastered by Emrah Çelik.

Known for songs like "Onlarla Konuşuyorum" and "Zamana Yenik," Defkhan took the microphone in the fourth episode of Red Bull 64 Bars. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Defkhan takes mic

The ambitious names of the Turkish hip-hop and rap scene came together in the fourth episode of the second season of Red Bull 64 Bars, where words and rhythms take the spotlight. One of the guests of this season is the rap artist Defkhan. Known for songs like "Onlarla Konuşuyorum" and "Zamana Yenik," Defkhan took the microphone in the fourth episode of Red Bull 64 Bars, creating a 64-line song from scratch. The production of the song was handled by Da Poet. Defkhan's performance can be watched on the Hiphoplife.com.tr YouTube channel.

Successful artist Bilge Teker brings a breath of fresh air to Turkish pop-rap. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Turkish pop-rap fusion

Successful artist Bilge Teker brings a breath of fresh air to Turkish pop-rap. Welcoming listeners with unconventional vocal melodies in his new single "Kabus," which blends modern rhythms, Bilge Teker is making waves. At the helm of the project is Ateş Berker Öngören, the producer known for his work with Tarkan.

Bilge, a 23-year-old opera student, has been involved in music since a young age. Starting with singing in the World Children's Day Choir, she has continued her music education since then. He released his first single, "Bu Adam," in 2023 and has independently released three more songs since then. Starting in early 2024, he is preparing to showcase his expertise and talent by releasing new music that fully defines him.