International DJ and producer Burak Yeter, Italian tenor Alessandro Safina and singer-songwriter Cecilia Krull will embark on a symphonic concert tour across Türkiye from August through October, bringing electronic music, classical vocals and a live orchestra to some of the country's best-known ancient landmarks and modern concert venues.

According to organizers, the production combines electronic music with live symphonic arrangements, orchestral accompaniment, visual effects and lighting designed for both archaeological sites and contemporary performance halls.

Yeter, whose music has accumulated billions of streams worldwide, will perform alongside Safina, known for blending opera with contemporary pop, and Krull, whose song "My Life Is Going On" gained international recognition as the theme for Netflix’s "Money Heist” (“La Casa de Papel”).

The tour includes performances at several UNESCO World Heritage sites - Ephesus, Hierapolis and Göreme National Park and the Rock Sites of Cappadocia - as well as the ancient theaters of Aspendos and Bodrum and concert halls in Ankara and Istanbul.

Running from August through October, the tour opens Aug. 5 at the Ancient Theatre of Aspendos in Antalya and concludes with concerts at CSO Ada Ankara on Oct. 4 and the Atatürk Cultural Center in Istanbul on Oct. 5.