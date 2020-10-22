A quartet of veteran orchestral artists from the Ankara State Opera and Ballet (ADOB) that includes violinists Erkin Onay and Ezel Çelikten, violist Dinç Nayan and cellist Demet Gökalp will come together for the first time at the Ankara Opera House on Oct. 24 to perform their concert “Chamber Music Evening in Opera.”

Enthusiasts who have stayed away from concert halls due to the coronavirus outbreak can once again enjoy musical art with concerts and performances at the Ankara Opera House in October. Events will be held in a safe environment where seating arrangements are in accordance with the hygiene and social distancing rules set by the Ministry of Health.

The quartet was founded during the pandemic. Its four experienced musicians have performed several concerts in different groups and as soloists both in Turkey and abroad but this formation in the capital Ankara will be the group's first experience together.

Aiming to offer selections from a wide repertoire of chamber music and new pieces from their regular concerts, the quartet will perform Ulvi Cemal Erkin’s "String Quartet" and Antonin Dvorak’s “String Quartet No.12 F Major Op. 96,” nicknamed the "American Quartet."