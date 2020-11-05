The Antalya State Opera and Ballet (DOB) will bring together members of its orchestra and ballet ensemble on stage for the first time this season for a "Vivaldi-Bach Evening" on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Haşim Işcan Cultural Center.

According to the Antalya DOB's statement, the concert will start with the famous German Baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach's suite "Air."

While the orchestra will be conducted by maestro Hakan Kalkan, Antalya DOB violinist Sibel Aydın and Presidential Symphony Orchestra trumpeter Cem Sevgi will contribute as soloists to the concert.

A photo from the rehersals of the Antalya State Ballet dancers, Antalya, southern Turkey, Nov. 4, 2020. (AA PHOTO)

The concert will also feature the orchestral suite of Johann Bernhard Bach, a composer of the Baroque era and a relative of Bach, along with a performance by the Antalya DOB's dancers to Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi's music.

As part of the ballet performance "The Four Seasons," co-choreographed by Armağan Davran and Volkan Ersoy; Müge Öğüt and Artur Ivanov will take the stage as soloist dancers in the "Spring Adagio"; with Selin Berkmen and Tolga Burçak in the "Winter Adagio."

Yağızhan Danış, a young soloist dancer of the Antalya DOB, will present his first choreography in Antalya DOB's "Swing with the Dolphins" performance. Seda Manaz, Burak Özbek and Volkan Altunel will dance as soloists in "Swing with the Dolphins," which will be performed to Vivaldi's "Summer" concerto from "Four Seasons."