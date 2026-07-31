Greek singer Antonis Remos, one of Greece's most celebrated performers, says he considers Türkiye his second home, emphasizing that music has the power to unite people beyond borders and prejudice.

Remos has built a devoted following in Türkiye through years of sold-out concerts and has repeatedly spoken about his affection for the country and its people. While his warm remarks about Türkiye have occasionally drawn criticism in Greece, the artist has remained steadfast in his belief that cultural ties are stronger than political divisions.

Having performed on some of the world's most prestigious stages, Remos rose to prominence in the mid-1990s and has since become one of Greece's most recognizable voices. Throughout his career, he has released numerous successful albums and performed internationally, with hits such as "Ti Imouna Gia Sena," "Monos Mou" and "Lene" earning millions of listens.

Celebrating friendship through music

Remos recently took the stage in Bodrum as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Titanic Hotel. Before the concert, he attended a dinner hosted by Mert Aygün and Sedef Aygün, where he shared heartfelt thoughts on the relationship between Türkiye and Greece.

"I believe art is the strongest bridge of Turkish-Greek friendship," Remos said. "The unifying power of art goes far beyond borders and prejudices."

Describing music as a universal language, he added: "There is nothing that separates us. Through the unifying power of music, we will always be together."

'I always feel at home in Türkiye'

Speaking before the concert, Remos also expressed his admiration for Turkish cuisine and reflected on the friendships he has built over the years in Türkiye.

He said he has formed many meaningful relationships in the country and that he always feels at home whenever he visits, praising the hospitality of the Turkish people.

More than a concert

Remos' remarks once again highlighted how art can serve as more than entertainment, acting as a powerful force that builds trust, friendship and understanding between different cultures.

His performances in Türkiye have become more than concert nights. They are gatherings where thousands of people sing the same songs together, offering a reminder that the two shores of the Aegean share far more similarities than differences.

For Remos, music continues to build one of the most sincere bridges between the people of Türkiye and Greece.