Melding classical melodies with the raw energy of hard rock, the iconic Apocalyptica, renowned for charting its course in the music industry, is poised to grace the Zorlu Performance Center (PSM) Turkcell Stage on Sept. 19. The band will be performing in Istanbul as part of their Apocalyptica "Plays Metallica Vol.2 Tour 2024."

Born out of Finland in the early 1990s, this group of classically trained cellists redefined the boundaries of the genre by infusing their love for metal with the elegance of classical music.

The band's journey began with four cellists – Eicca Toppinen, Paavo Lötjönen, Max Lilja and Antero Manninen – students at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki. Inspired by their shared passion for heavy metal, they embarked on a bold experiment: to cover Metallica songs using only cellos. The result was their debut album "Plays Metallica by Four Cellos" in 1996, which garnered widespread acclaim and introduced audiences to their distinctive sound.

Apocalyptica's fusion of classical and metal elements struck a chord with listeners worldwide. Their arrangements transformed iconic metal anthems into rich, symphonic compositions, breathing new life into familiar tunes while showcasing the versatility of the cello as a lead instrument.

Building on their initial success, Apocalyptica continued to push artistic boundaries. They released original material, incorporating elements of industrial, symphonic and progressive rock into their sound. Collaborations with prominent metal vocalists such as Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil further expanded their musical horizons, demonstrating their ability to adapt and evolve.

As pioneers of "cello metal," Apocalyptica's influence extends far beyond their own discography. They have inspired a new generation of musicians to explore unconventional genres and experiment with diverse musical styles.