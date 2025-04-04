Aqyila has emerged as one of the strong voices in contemporary R&B, blending heartfelt songwriting, memorable melodies and a deep R&B sound in her latest album "Falling Into Place." The album features collaborations with major producers such as Sam Hook, Monro, Charlie Coffeen, Mike Sonier and Soaky Siren, who have worked with artists like Ne-Yo, Miley Cyrus, Jhene Aiko, Tori Kelly, The Weeknd and Noah Cyrus. "Falling Into Place" also includes hit singles like "Bloom," "Focus," "Limbo" and "Unbothered," which have become fan favorites.

The album's tracks, including the tropical-influenced "Most Wanted" and the shining pop gem "Wolf," further expand Aqyila’s signature sound. These pieces showcase her unique voice and musical range, making the album a complete representation of her artistry. In the album, Aqyila demonstrates her strength, self-worth and boundaries, offering listeners impactful love songs that connect emotionally. Speaking about the project, Aqyila shared:

"I’m truly a love girl at heart. I love love and enjoy listening to songs that make me feel like I’m in the moment, floating in love."

Canadian R&B singer Aqyila

This album marks a significant milestone in Aqyila’s career. She adds, “I don’t believe in ‘overnight success.’ This debut album results from hard work, growth and learning. Now, I feel like all the pieces are finally falling into place."

Soner Sarıkabadayı hits charts

Turkish pop music's prolific artist Soner Sarıkabadayı has once again captured his audience’s attention with his latest release, "Dönemem Ona" ("I Can't Return to Her"). Released on March 28, the song quickly gained popularity on digital platforms and rose to the top of various music charts. As usual, Sarıkabadayı wrote the lyrics and composed the music, with the arrangement handled by Efe Can and Mert Yıldız. The song’s strong melody and catchy chorus make "Dönemem Ona" a promising addition to his string of hits.

Directed by Selim Akar, the music video visually captivated audiences with its striking visuals. Halil Güzel was responsible for the photography and cover design, while Sinan Aras provided styling. On the day of its release, "Dönemem Ona" entered YouTube's trending list and quickly gained traction on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify and SoundCloud. Initial feedback suggests the song will stay on the charts for a long time. With this new release, Sarıkabadayı solidifies his place at the center of pop music and continues to deliver strong hits to his fans. The track is available on all digital platforms for those who want to listen.

‘O2’ captures emotional depth

One of Türkiye's beloved alternative music groups, Ikiye On Kala, released their new single "O2" on March 28. The melancholic love story in the song follows the band's tradition of producing emotionally rich music that resonates deeply with their audience. The lyrics and music were written by Uğur Uras Ustaoğlu, with the arrangement a collaborative effort between Furkan Yekta Özgenç, Kadir Süzgün and Uras.

Turkish singer and composer Uğur Uras Ustaoğlu. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Compared to their previous singles, O2 offers a more acoustic sound that reflects the band's musical evolution. The minimalist arrangement and emotional vocals take listeners on a journey through deep sadness. The song’s cover art, created by Erol Egemen and Uras, beautifully matches the melancholic atmosphere of the song. Since its release, "O2" has quickly climbed the charts and appeared on multiple playlists across digital platforms. With its poignant lyrics and acoustic arrangement, the track continues to impress İkiye On Kala's loyal fanbase, further cementing their place in the alternative music scene. The group’s new projects are already generating excitement.