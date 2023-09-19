After two years of marriage, Ariana Grande has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Dalton Gomez, who has also filed for divorce. The reason cited for their separation is "irreconcilable differences."

The renowned singer filed for divorce in Los Angeles recently. Speculation had been mounting for some time because Grande not wearing her wedding ring, and her ringless appearance even caught attention at Wimbledon.

Rumors of trouble in their marriage began circulating around January when Grande and Gomez started living separately, mainly because of Grande's commitments to filming the "Wicked" movie.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony with fewer than 20 guests. Grande later shared beautiful wedding photos from the event, which took place at their Montecito home, captioned simply "5.15.21."

Grande looked stunning in a Vera Wang wedding dress, while Gomez was dashing in a Tom Ford suit. This wedding marked a significant moment in Grande's love life, coming two years after her engagement to comedian Pete Davidson.