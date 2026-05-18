Recently crowned champion, Bulgaria is set to take its Eurovision dream to Sofia, where the country will host the 2027 edition of the continental song contest, the organizers announced Saturday.

Milena Milotinova, director-general of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), told a local broadcaster after the Eurovision 2026 final that Bulgaria is ready to host the Eurovision Song Contest.

She emphasized that Sofia has the capacity to host the event and said, “Sofia can do it, Bulgaria can do it and BNT can do it.”

Milotinova recalled that Bulgaria returned to the competition after a three-year break and reached the final for the first time in five years.

"We are winning Eurovision for the first time and hosting the contest for the first time. This is a huge thing for Bulgaria.”

Earlier Saturday, Bulgaria won the final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest, held in the Austrian capital Vienna.