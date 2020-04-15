As the days of self-isolation continue, Yapı Kredi bomontiada plans to continue the World Acoustic Concerts series sponsored by Worldcard via live stream on Instagram.

Turkish singer Can Bonomo, who has performed successfully with his unique songs ranging from Turkish style tunes to rock melodies, will give a concert to his fans via Yapı Kredi bomontiada’s Instagram account.

Bonomo will perform his most-loved songs on Yapı Kredi bomontiada’s Instagram account at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.