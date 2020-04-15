As the days of self-isolation continue, Yapı Kredi bomontiada plans to continue the World Acoustic Concerts series sponsored by Worldcard via live stream on Instagram.
Turkish singer Can Bonomo, who has performed successfully with his unique songs ranging from Turkish style tunes to rock melodies, will give a concert to his fans via Yapı Kredi bomontiada’s Instagram account.
Bonomo will perform his most-loved songs on Yapı Kredi bomontiada’s Instagram account at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.