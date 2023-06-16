Canbay & Wolker, the dynamic duo known for their hit song "Karanlık Dünyam" ("My Dark World"), continue to make waves in the Turkish rap industry. Their music, lyrics and visually captivating music videos have profoundly impacted listeners. Their songs carry familiar oriental melodies, which is, I believe, the secret to their success. It is no wonder that every song they release reaches millions of streams, with their studio in Istanbul's Bağcılar district serving as the creative hub for their musical endeavors.

The duo's popularity is evident in their streaming numbers, with each song reaching impressive milestones as "Elbet Bir Gün" received 242 million streams, "Fersah" 169 million streams and "Uyan" ft. Velet 100 million streams.

Their total YouTube views have reached an impressive 900 million, with a combined 2 billion streams across various platforms. Canbay & Wolker have chosen quality over quantity, preferring to wait for the right songs to create, which has undoubtedly contributed to their success.

Besides their musical accomplishments, Canbay & Wolker have gained recognition for their domestic and international live performances. Despite their rising fame, they have maintained their connection to their roots, continuing to reside in Bağcılar. This unique blend of staying true to their neighborhood while creating a fresh musical style has garnered them widespread curiosity and interest.

When asked about their journey, Canbay & Wolker revealed that their childhood passion for rap music began. They initially experimented with a computer microphone before establishing their own small studio for professional recordings. In 2017, they released their first professional single, "Ters," marking the beginning of their musical career.

Canbay & Wolker's rise to prominence is a testament to their talent, dedication and ability to resonate with audiences. As they continue to innovate and captivate listeners with their music, their journey from the neighborhood to the world serves as an inspiration for aspiring artists and a source of excitement for their loyal fanbase.

Electronic music artists Arem and Arman. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Arem, Arman to hit records once more

Arem and Arman have recently made their mark on digital music platforms with their collaborations and carefully crafted songs, capturing the attention of numerous listeners. However, the success of these two young artists extends beyond Türkiye's borders. Through their electronic dance music (EDM) tracks released internationally, they have already garnered the attention of renowned global artists. Tiesto, Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, to name a few, have been playing Arem and Arman's songs on their radio shows and during major festival concerts such as Ultra, Tomorrowland, Untold and Exit.

Their track "Astronaut In The Ocean," released in 2020, has surpassed 75 million streams and climbed the charts worldwide. On Friday, their new single, "Alarma," is set to be released under the prestigious production label Spinnin' Records. World-renowned DJ Tiesto hosted the song's world premiere on his own radio channel. It seems the world first discovered Arem and Arman, and now they are gaining recognition in our country, Türkiye. Our best wishes accompany them on their journey.

Azerbaijani singer Tünzale. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Tunes from Azerbaijan

I want to share a fantastic work released in our neighboring country, Azerbaijan. The song is titled "Öldür" ("Kill"), performed by the talented artist Tünzale. Tünzale possesses a captivating and powerful voice, and she truly shines in this song. The lyrics by Rafik Zeka Handan and Aydın Handan beautifully complement Tünzale's performance. Additionally, Tünzale has composed the music herself, showcasing her artistic versatility.

The song's arrangement was skillfully crafted by Emin Karimov, who maintained his distinct style while infusing a modern touch. The result is a unique arrangement that captivates the listeners from start to finish. What's particularly impressive is the seamless transition into a trap-inspired flow in the middle of the song, adding an unexpected yet delightful element to the overall composition.

It is evident that Tünzale has spared no effort in collaborating with the best in the industry to create a remarkable piece of art. This is especially apparent when watching the music video, which is a testament to the meticulous attention to detail and the dedication to delivering a top-notch production. The vibrant and visually stunning video perfectly complements the song, creating an immersive and captivating experience for the viewers.

Undoubtedly, "Öldür" will soon become popular in Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Its catchy melodies, powerful vocals and expertly crafted arrangement make it a standout track that has the potential to resonate with a wide audience. Tünzale's talent and the collective effort put into this project make it a must-listen for music enthusiasts everywhere.

Two Turkish rap artists Ayaz (L) and Lil Murda. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Ayaz on the rise

Rap music's Prince Ayaz is undoubtedly one of the rising stars in the music industry. His fourth single from the album, "Delirmeden Önce" ("Before Going Insane"), also made a powerful entry into my playlist. The song's lyrics are intriguing as they depict the prevalent feeling of our times – the syndrome of thinking you are on the verge of losing your mind. The album consists of tracks that touch upon emotional breakdowns while offering motivation and content emphasizing the importance of getting back on your feet.

I appreciate the overall sentiment of the album as it provides a unique taste. In this particular song, Ayaz is accompanied by Lil Murda, who made waves with his "Vidos" album in recent weeks. Ayaz, complementing the syndrome feeling with his distinctive sound, blends Synthwave elements with hip-hop. The song features Rey as the producer, with young talents Nvthefinest and KOD as co-producers. The mixing and mastering were expertly handled by Jagerstereo and Buğra Kunt, whom we have also seen on Ayaz's other three singles.

The collaboration between Ayaz and Lil Murda brings a fresh and exciting dynamic to the track, showcasing their talents and ability to create a seamless fusion of genres. The synth-driven production, combined with Ayaz's lyrical prowess and Lil Murda's distinctive style, creates a captivating listening experience.