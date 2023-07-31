In a display of retaliation, American rap sensation Cardi B took matters into her own hands after a liquid was hurled in her direction during a recent performance. Videos circulating on social media capture the moment as the feisty star instantly fired back, launching her microphone toward the offender.

The incident, at a concert in Las Vegas, made the influential rapper just the latest performer to suffer such an attack.

Recently, pop star Bebe Rexha was struck in the head by a cellphone thrown by a New York concertgoer and reportedly required stitches. And in London, someone threw a bag containing the ashes of her own mother at superstar Pink, according to media reports.

In a bright orange floor-length dress, Cardi B was singing near the front of a stage in Las Vegas when someone, apparently a woman, threw the contents of a tall plastic cup in her direction.

Visibly shocked but only for a second, the New York-born rapper turned and hurled her microphone at the person while cursing her out as members of her security team jumped into the audience.

On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, several posts warmly praised Cardi B's reaction, saying it was time that performers react aggressively to such attacks.