One of pop music’s most powerful and iconic voices, Celine Dion, has released her first new song after a long hiatus. The track, titled “Dansons,” is now available on all digital platforms.

Written by acclaimed lyricist Jean-Jacques Goldman, the song also marks a significant creative reunion between the two artists. With “Dansons,” Dion returns to her early-career French-language repertoire, which played a key role in establishing her global success.

Artistic collaboration

Celine Dion and Jean-Jacques Goldman have a long-standing history of collaboration. Their most notable joint project was Dion’s 1995 album "D’eux" ("Two"), which remains the best-selling French-language album of all time.

The duo last worked together in 2016 on the song “Encore un soir” ("One More Evening"). Their renewed collaboration on “Dansons” continues a legacy of emotionally powerful and commercially successful music.

Meaning behind 'Dansons'

“Dansons” blends elegance, hope and emotional depth, emphasizing resilience in the face of uncertainty. The song highlights the joy created by human connection through music, even during difficult times.

Jean-Jacques Goldman explained the inspiration behind the track: “In 2020, the world came to a standstill and people were dancing in their homes. Six years have passed; there is no virus anymore, but there is no need to change the lyrics. The world is still not perfect and we continue to dance ‘over the edge of cliffs.’”

Alongside the release, a lyric video directed by Maxime Allouche was also unveiled. The video was filmed in the iconic streets of Paris, adding a strong visual identity to the song’s emotional tone.

Return to the stage

The release of “Dansons” comes at a pivotal moment in Celine Dion’s career, as she prepares for a return to the stage. The singer recently announced a special concert series at Paris La Defense Arena.

Scheduled for September and October, the series will include 16 performances over five weeks, marking her return to live shows after a long break. This upcoming tour is seen as the beginning of a new chapter in her career.