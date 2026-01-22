Two of Türkiye’s biggest stars delivered a performance that will be talked about for years, electrifying Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul with a night of music, energy and surprise.

Tarkan, Cem Yılmaz stun crowd

Megastar Tarkan, making headlines nationwide with his third concert in just one week, thrilled fans with an unexpected duet. Veteran comedian Cem Yılmaz suddenly appeared on stage during one of Türkiye’s most iconic songs, “Kuzu Kuzu,” joining Tarkan in the song’s unforgettable dance. Yılmaz had the audience laughing with his quip, “I got my ticket here too,” and added, “If there are 10 things to do before you die, today you’ve done two.”

Fans were ecstatic to reunite with Tarkan, and the surprise appearance of Yılmaz on stage made the evening even more unforgettable. The legendary duet was met with a prolonged standing ovation.

3rd night of high expectations

Tarkan’s highly anticipated concert series continued with its third night, following tickets that sold out within hours of release. The duet with Cem Yılmaz brought another wave of excitement to the sold-out arena.

On stage, Tarkan mesmerized fans with his boundless energy and a repertoire blending timeless hits and new releases. Thousands of voices sang along in unison, creating a magical atmosphere.

The audience included familiar faces from Türkiye’s entertainment and social scenes. Among those spotted enjoying the night were Oya and Bülent Eczacıbaşı, Demet Akalın and Okan Kurt, Beşiktaş footballer Necip Uysal and his wife Nur Uysal, Birce Akalay, Derya Köroğlu, Tuba Ünsal and Giray Altınok.

Tarkan's concerts continue

After a long break from arena performances in Türkiye, Tarkan’s tour continues through the end of January. The whirlwind series of concerts will take place at Volkswagen Arena on Jan. 23, 24, 27, 30 and 31.

The stage design was created by Can Besbelli. Tarkan was accompanied by an orchestra featuring Can Şengün on electric guitar, Alp Ersönmez on bass, Volkan Öktem on drums, Ayhan Günyıl and Ateş Berker Öngören on acoustic guitar, Serhat Ersöz and Matthew Erdem on keyboards, Göksun Çavdar on clarinet, Özdemir Güz on oud and vocalists Faruk Emre Kürklüoğlu and Ozan Öztürk. The event was organized by Hitt Production.