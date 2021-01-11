The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), an affiliate of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, six major nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) operating in the music industry and three professional music associations have jointly prepared a financial aid program for the music industry workers financially affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry in a written statement said the program is at its final stages. It will provide financial aid to some 24,522 chosen applicants.

The support program received a total of 29,679 applications from Dec. 16 to Dec. 25. Following investigations, carried out by the relevant NGOs and professional associations, a decision was made to support a total of 24,522 applicants. The chosen applicants will receive TL 1,000 ($134) in financial support per month for three months.

"We thank the YEE, which undertook the processes of receiving, classifying and evaluating all applications for the program, and all NGOs and professional associations that have cooperated with us in the project," the Culture Ministry statement added.

"In addition to this support program, which we have completed in a very short time, the Musical Work Owners' Society of Turkey (MESAM), the Professional Union of Music Interpreters (MÜYORBIR) and the Musical Work Owners Group of Turkey (MSG) have called on their members and developed different support programs, which are likewise to be supported by the ministry's resources," the statement said.

According to the statement, a total of 6,222 members have joined these programs – 2,559 in MESAM, 3,028 in MSG and 635 in MÜYORBIR.

The payments will reach a total of 30,744 musicians and sector workers. The first installment of payments will be made this month.