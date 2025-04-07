Abdülkadir Özkan, founder of DBL Entertainment, said Tuesday via his legal counsel that he is taking legal action over what he called a “sustained campaign of disinformation and coordinated attacks” that have harmed his reputation and business operations.

In a statement issued by attorney Ted Anastasiou of the Arctus Group, Özkan and DBL Entertainment said they are initiating legal proceedings for defamation, incitement, unfair competition, and economic interference. Additional lawsuits are being prepared against individuals and entities allegedly responsible for contractual breaches, malicious misrepresentations, and coordinated smear efforts.

The controversy began after Özkan made public remarks on March 31, which he later clarified, stating that his comments were aimed specifically at “a small group of violent provocateurs” and not peaceful protestors. "Protest is a constitutional right," Özkan said in a follow-up statement on April 1, adding, "But violence under its cover is not."

Despite these clarifications, Özkan claims that a number of individuals and organizations continued to spread what he called “false and misleading claims,” severely impacting the business. According to the statement, the repercussions have included concert cancellations and reputational damage, affecting not only Özkan and DBL Entertainment but also the broader network of vendors and professionals who depend on their events.

“For years, DBL Entertainment has operated independently – without political or government support – to bring some of the most iconic artists in the world to Türkiye,” Anastasiou stated, calling the attacks against Özkan “senseless and unlawful.”

The legal team emphasized that the damages are “material and measurable,” running into millions of lira. They asserted that all individuals found to be participating in these campaigns would be held accountable under both Turkish and international law.

“DBL Entertainment and Mr. Özkan will continue to defend their work and reputations, and will hold all responsible parties accountable, without exception, through every legal channel available,” the statement concluded.