Electronic Arts has released the official soundtrack for EA SPORTS FC 25, featuring a diverse collection of 117 tracks from global artists. Since its introduction in 1997, the soundtrack has become a cultural landmark in the music world, providing a platform for many rising artists after being featured on its albums. The previous year's soundtrack included a variety of international talent and the new FC 25 playlist continues this trend, showcasing an eclectic mix of genres ranging from Elyanna's experimental Arab-Latin pop fusion to South African Moonchild Sanelly's "future ghetto funk" and Afro-Colombian group Kombilesa Mi's blend of traditional Palenque music and urban rap.

The tracklist boasts contributions from superstars like Disclosure, Ice Spice, Kasabian, two-time Oscar winner Billie Eilish and Reggaeton sensation J Balvin. Additionally, it features renowned British producer Fred again, alongside emerging talents such as Charli XCX, who recently launched a major trend with her album "Brat," Japanese drill rapper JUMADIBA, unique Afrobeat artist Obongjayar, the all-female Spanish rock band Hinds, and celebrated jungle revivalist Nia Archives. Notably, Polish rapper MATA has created a new song exclusively for EA SPORTS FC, which will also be part of the soundtrack.

The tracklist boasts contributions from superstars like two-time Oscar winner Billie Eilish. (Courtesy of Billie Eilish)

Steve Schnur, worldwide executive and music president at Electronic Arts, emphasized the significance of this year's collection, stating: "FC 25 is a global celebration of new music that transcends boundaries and embraces many genres, filled with surprises. The EA Music team has spent nearly a year defining the 'sound' of the upcoming season and crafting an epic album that elevates the spirit of the game like never before."

The FC 25 soundtrack will also include several previously unreleased tracks set to debut later this year, featuring a song from the iconic Glastonbury headliners Coldplay, as well as two unreleased tracks from Argentine artist Delfina Dib. Other notable inclusions are songs by Mercury Prize nominee FKA Twigs and the platinum-selling Welsh rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Reggaeton legend J. Balvin expressed his excitement about being part of such an iconic game, saying: "It feels incredible to be included in a game of this caliber. Having my music as part of the FC 25 soundtrack and sharing this honor with so many talented global artists is an unforgettable experience. I can’t wait to experience all of this while playing."

Prominent rapper Summer Cem also contributes to the soundtrack with his track "Ver Kaç." He shared: "Being part of FC 25 is a great honor for me. I grew up with this game and we would take breaks to play while recording my songs in the studio. My song features both Turkish and German verses, with the Turkish part being longer. It makes me very happy to see my music being listened to globally."

Prominent rapper Summer Cem also contributes to the soundtrack with his track "Ver Kaç." (Courtesy of Summer Cem)

Delfina Dib, who released her debut album "Directo al Cora" last year, reflected on her experience, saying: “Having two of my songs among the amazing artists featured in the FC 25 soundtrack is an incredible experience. Each year, the playlist becomes more international and being on the same list as my heroes feels like a dream.”

For the past three years, EA SPORTS has collaborated with Spotify to bring the soundtrack to life and provide fans with easier access to their favorite FC tracks. This partnership aims to showcase the best of football and music each year. Fans can listen to the FC 25 soundtrack on Spotify and other music platforms.