Elvis Presley was just 42 when he died on Aug. 16, 1977. He left behind millions of fans, timeless songs and a career that changed the course of music history. Nearly half a century has passed since then. The world has changed, music has evolved and digital platforms have replaced vinyl records. But Elvis’ songs have lived on.

Now, 49 years after his death, the King of Rock ’n’ Roll is facing an opponent he never could have imagined: artificial intelligence.

And this time, there is no new album, concert or documentary involved. Instead, Elvis’ songs have become the focus of a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against an AI company.

Companies that hold rights to Elvis Presley’s works, along with other rights holders, have filed a lawsuit against artificial intelligence company Anthropic. According to the lawsuit, the company used 274 of Elvis’ songs without obtaining the necessary permissions while training its Claude AI model.

The plaintiffs are seeking $150,000 in copyright damages for each work, amounting to $41.1 million. Combined with other legal claims, the total figure could reach $48.6 million. Think about it: Nearly half a century after an artist’s death, his songs are once again at the center of a multimillion-dollar battle.

The lawsuit includes iconic tracks such as “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “All Shook Up,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and “A Little Less Conversation.” These songs are not only defining works of Elvis’ career but also important pieces of popular music history.

So, what is AI doing with these songs?

That is where the real debate begins.

AI systems learn the structure, patterns and relationships of language by processing vast amounts of data. Song lyrics are among the types of content that can be used in this training process. However, being available online does not mean a song is free for companies to use as they wish.

That is precisely what the rights holders behind Elvis’ works are challenging. According to the lawsuit, Anthropic copied copyrighted song lyrics without permission and used them to train its system. The plaintiffs also claim that Claude can generate new versions of songs that closely resemble some of the original tracks.

Anthropic, however, denies the allegations. The company has said it disagrees with the claims and will defend itself in court. For now, this remains a serious copyright dispute rather than a case in which a court has reached a verdict.

Learning or copying?

But this case is about more than Elvis Presley or the millions of dollars involved. The bigger question is how the music industry will operate in the years ahead.

A composer spends years writing a song. A lyricist may spend days searching for a single line. An artist then brings that work to life, making it part of the memories of millions.

Then comes a technology company that develops a system by learning from millions of works.

This raises a question that needs answering: Should artists and rights holders share in the profits generated by AI systems trained on their work?

While AI companies rely on vast amounts of data to train their systems, music publishers and rights holders insist that they should have control over how their work is used.

The Elvis lawsuit is one of the latest battlegrounds where these two worlds have collided.

And the issue is no longer limited to AI imitating the voices of living artists. The works of musicians who have passed away are also becoming one of the most significant subjects of debate in the age of artificial intelligence.

We do not know how Elvis would have felt about his songs being used to train AI if he were alive today. Perhaps he would have been interested in new technologies; perhaps he would have opposed the unauthorized use of his work.

But none of us can answer that question on his behalf.

Today, the music industry sees AI as both a major opportunity and a serious threat. On one side are technologies that make music production easier; on the other are catalogs of works that artists and songwriters have spent years creating.

I think the biggest debate in the future of the music industry will not be about whether AI can create songs. It already can. The real battle will be over how the creative labor behind that output is valued and how the resulting revenue is shared.

No matter how advanced technology becomes, the human creativity behind every song still matters.

Elvis Presley left his voice, his interpretation and his stage presence to music history. Today, his works are helping shape the boundaries of a technology that emerged decades after his death.

There was a time when millions of people bought records to listen to Elvis’ songs. Now, in a lawsuit worth millions of dollars, the question is whether those same songs can be used to teach a machine.

Elvis Presley may have been gone for 49 years, but a new battle over his music is only just beginning.