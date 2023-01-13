The legend of rock 'n' roll Elvis Presley's only child, singer Lisa Marie Presley, died at the age of 54 after an unexpected heart attack.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement to People magazine.

Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, U.S., June 21, 2022. (AFP Photo)

According to U.S. media reports, Presley died hours after her housekeeper found her unresponsive in her bedroom in Calabasas, California.

Her ex-husband, actor and musician Danny Keough performed CPR until emergency responders arrived. She was rushed to the hospital for suspected cardiac arrest.

Lisa Marie Presley was put in an induced coma on life support with a temporary pacemaker but died hours later.