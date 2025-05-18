Popular musicians performed Saturday at “GENÇFEST: A Youth Festival,” organized by the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Youth Branch, drawing crowds and social media buzz as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a surprise appearance.

Famous musician Ferhat Göçer was onstage performing his songs "Ayrılsak Ölürüz Biz" and "Üzüm" when Erdoğan took the podium to address the audience. Following a photo opportunity, Erdoğan stayed briefly to listen to performances by Göçer and renowned rapper Sagopa Kajmer, who performed his song "Ateşten Gömlek."

The moment when Erdoğan joined the artists onstage, raising their hands to greet the young crowd, quickly gained traction on social media.

In a statement following the event, Kajmer, whose real name is Yunus Özyavuz, shared insights into his participation.

“The AK Party Youth Branch announced they would be holding a festival and I received a call from the Presidential Office,” Kajmer said. “I was invited to perform upon the personal request of the president.”

The rapper noted that his audience spans all segments of society, including those affiliated with the AK Party. “There are people who grew up listening to my music who are now in prominent positions,” he said. “Meeting young people who’ve grown up with our songs is amazing. The Presidency is the highest representative office in this country. My participation was a sign of respect for that institution and the people it represents.”

Kajmer recounted that Erdoğan had just returned from Albania but still chose to attend the festival. “I didn’t expect him to stay long or even show up due to his schedule,” Kajmer said. “But he did come. He listened to three of my songs. A chair was brought for him – without ceremony. Before that, he joined us artists to greet the public from the stage. On his way out, we had a brief exchange: ‘Goodbye. Thank you for listening. You made me happy.’ I stayed a little longer and finished my set.”

The rapper also addressed criticism regarding his appearance at "political" events.

“I’m a musician, not a political figure,” Kajmer said. “I was there to do my job, responding to an invitation from the country’s highest office. I’ve performed at events representing a range of political and social groups. I’ve faced similar criticism in the past, accused of having commercial motives.”

“But I’m not someone driven by money,” he continued. “That should be clear from the way I’ve turned down lucrative advertising deals or released hundreds of songs and albums for free on digital platforms.”

Kajmer said he will continue to do what he knows best: music.

“As always, I will keep making music without excluding anyone.”