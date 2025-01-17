World-renowned pianist Fazıl Say and Moldovan violin virtuoso Patricia Kopatchinskaja will perform a concert on March 14 at the Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM).

The concert will feature the world premieres of Fazıl Say's new piece and Kopatchinskaja's "Unisolo."

This performance is notable as both musicians will present a duo program featuring their own compositions, marking the first time these works will be performed.

In addition to the premiere pieces, the program will include two other works: "Myths," a 1915 composition by Polish composer Karol Szymanowski for violin and piano, consisting of three movements, and Beethoven's "Kreutzer Sonata," composed in 1804 for piano and violin, and dedicated to violinist Rodolphe Kreutzer.