Recognized as one of the most talented figures in Turkish rap music, Motive has unveiled his highly anticipated new single, “Bellydance.” Since its release, the song has sparked a massive buzz on social media. Fans have shown overwhelming support with hundreds of comments and the track, hailed as the “summer hit,” quickly climbed the music charts.

Entirely written and composed by Motive himself, “Bellydance” also stands out for its production process. The track’s production was handled by Motive and Pango, with mixing by Berkant Merdivan and mastering by Emrah Çelik. The cover art was designed by the young talent Yusuf Enes Merter.

Turkish rapper Motive. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Motive, known for redefining his style with every release, energizes listeners with “Bellydance” through its rhythmic structure and lyrics. Carrying the vibrant energy of summer, the song once again highlights Motive’s creativity and musical expertise.

Killa Hakan’s comeback

Legendary Turkish rap artist Killa Hakan has returned to the scene after a long break with his new track, “Kaçan Kurtulur.” Reflecting years of experience and street spirit, the song has been met with great enthusiasm from fans.

Written and performed by Killa Hakan, “Kaçan Kurtulur” features a powerful beat and hard-hitting lyrics. The composition is credited to İsmail Hakkı Koray, while sound engineering was expertly handled by Volker Gebhardt.

The song’s music video also stands out for its high visual quality. Directed by Can Ozev and produced by Fourtytwo Media, the video’s cinematography and direction were managed by Jeffrey Wunderlich.,

Renowned Turkish rapper Killa Hakan. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

With this release, Killa Hakan has not only delighted his longtime followers but also sent a clear message to the new generation: “I’m still here.” “Kaçan Kurtulur” is among the standout rap projects of the summer, thanks to both its musical depth and storytelling.

Summer Storm by Sefo

Sefo, one of the rising stars of Turkish pop and rap, has made a striking entry into the music charts with his new single, “Afacan.” Even before its official release, the song generated significant excitement on social media, especially a snippet of the catchy chorus shared by Sefo weeks earlier that went viral. The infectious chorus hinted early on that “Afacan” would be one of the most energetic hits of the summer.

Written and composed entirely by Sefo, the track stands out with its fun vibe and modern sound. Furkan Karakılıç contributed to the arrangement, while mixing and mastering were completed by Aerro and Celil Yavuz. The cover design was created by the uniquely styled 1998 Arthur.

With Sefo’s energetic vocals and memorable melodies, “Afacan” quickly captivated listeners. Trending rapidly on digital platforms and social media, the song has become a favorite among young audiences.

Sefo continues his steady rise in the music industry with this release. “Afacan” is poised to become a summer staple, both onstage and at beach parties.