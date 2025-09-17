Killa Hakan, a living legend of Turkish rap, is gearing up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his music career with an unforgettable night in the heart of Europe. On Oct. 21, 2025, Berlin’s iconic Tempodrom will host a groundbreaking rap event unlike anything seen before. This historic evening will bring together the top names from both the Turkish and German rap scenes on one stage.

The star-studded lineup includes Ceza, Gazapizm, Sefo, Murda, No.1, Eko Fresh, Blok 3, Yener Çevik, Batuflex, Ayben, Alizade, LVLC5, Gringo, Eypio, Caney 030, Summer Cem, Xir and many more surprise artists. Produced by HLX Production, the event promises a musical feast full of stage shows, visual effects and exclusive duets.

More than just a concert, this event will serve as a tribute to the past 30 years of Turkish rap and is expected to resonate in conversations across both Europe and Türkiye for a long time. For hip-hop enthusiasts, Berlin will once again become the epicenter of hip-hop culture.

Purple Disco Machine in Istanbul

German producer Purple Disco Machine returns with his high-energy new track "Fire + Ice," paying homage to one of the most iconic cultural moments of the 1980s. The song references Willy Bogner’s legendary ski film "Fire and Ice," reviving the grand era that blended sports, fashion and music. Purple Disco Machine reinterprets this vibe for today’s audience and features the captivating falsetto vocals of Jake Shears, frontman of Scissor Sisters and pop icon, adding pure joy and freedom to the track.

Jake Shears (L) and German producer Purple Disco Machine.

Tino Piontek, known as Purple Disco Machine, started from underground clubs and has since amassed over 2 billion streams worldwide with his unique blend of vintage disco and modern house. Following hits like "Substitution," "Honey Boy" and "Beat of Your Heart," his latest album, "Paradise," topped global charts. Widely regarded as one of the leading DJ/producers in the world, he will be performing at festivals and concerts worldwide throughout 2025, including in Mexico, the U.S., Europe and Türkiye.

Melis Irem Erkek’s debut single out

Singer, songwriter and composer Melis Irem Erkek, who began her musical journey in Adana and refined her craft through education and stage experience in Istanbul, is opening a new chapter in her career.

Since 2019, Melis has performed as the vocalist for Tan Taşçı on some of Türkiye’s biggest stages, gaining valuable experience that she now channels into her own work. Her debut single, “Bırak Aksın,” written and composed by herself, has been released to great acclaim. The music video was directed by renowned advertising and photography artist Kadir Öztoksoy.

Turkish singer, songwriter and composer Melis Irem Erkek. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The song begins with dramatic strings that reflect the weight of accumulated emotions and internal conflict. The chorus bursts into energetic funk rhythms and grooves, symbolizing Melis breaking free from her chains and stepping into her own story.

EA SPORTS FC 26 goes global

The passion for football comes alive not only on the pitch but also through music in EA SPORTS’ highly anticipated new game, FC 26. This year’s soundtrack merges the excitement of the game with global rhythms, featuring artists from Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia, reflecting the game’s diverse and multicultural spirit.

The biggest surprise of the soundtrack is Latin music superstar Bad Bunny, who adds a distinct identity with his energetic track “NUEVAYoL.” Indie-pop favorite Milky Chance captivates listeners with “Passion,” while rising group Good Neighbors offers fresh alternative sounds with “Ripple.” Hard Life’s “y3llow bike” brings the youthful street spirit to the game and Djo (Joe Keery’s project from "Stranger Things") delivers one of the soundtrack’s most emotional moments with “Back On You.”

The passion for football comes alive not only on the pitch but also through music in EA SPORTS’ highly anticipated new game, FC 26. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The FC 26 soundtrack features 27 previously unreleased tracks, including eagerly awaited songs by BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter Joy Crookes – known for blending R&B, jazz and South Asian influences – and London-based artist Alewya, famous for mixing electronic, Afrobeat and alternative sounds.

PinkPantheress shared her excitement about contributing “Girl Like Me” to the soundtrack, highlighting how music and football effortlessly unite people. She hopes her song helps players capture the vibe and maybe even score a goal or two.

Beyond big names, FC 26 also opens doors to emerging talents, turning the soundtrack into a discovery platform for new voices. All songs will be available on digital music platforms alongside the official game release, allowing players to carry the FC 26 rhythm with them off the field.

Turkish singer INJI. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Following the surprise of Turkish voice-over support in EA SPORTS FC 26, Turkish singer INJI (Inci Gürün) also made history by being the only Turkish artist featured on the soundtrack with her song “Good Time Girl.”