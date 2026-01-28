ATV’s eagerly awaited new series, "Aynı Yağmurun Altında" (“Under the Same Rain"), produced by Baba Yapım, is counting down the days until it meets audiences. Drawing attention with its compelling storyline and star-studded cast, the series is also preparing to make waves in the music world with a very special collaboration.

One of the most original and captivating musicians of recent years, Cem Adrian, has contributed original compositions specifically for “Under the Same Rain,” adding depth to the show’s emotional universe. For Adrian, this marks the first time in his career that he has composed music for a television series and also the first time he has created a theme song for a series.

The cover of the ATV series “Under the Same Rain." (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The title track, which shares its name with the show, aims to draw viewers into the heart of the story from the very first note. Accompanying a narrative shaped by love, pain and fate, this special composition, enhanced by Adrian’s distinctive vocals and powerful emotional expression, is poised to become a defining element of the series’ atmosphere.

Second exclusive track

In addition to the theme song, Cem Adrian has prepared a second composition for one of the series’ pivotal scenes. This exclusive piece, not yet shared with the public, will debut through a special teaser released ahead of the series premiere. Adrian hints that, although much could be said about this new work, its surprise must be preserved. Still, he offers a small clue: it is a Cem Adrian track that draws listeners in, making them wish it would never end and compelling them to play it again and again.

With both its story and its music, “Under the Same Rain” is already positioning itself as a project that will be remembered and discussed for a long time.

Serhat Durmuş, Faydee unite East, West

Electronic music producer Serhat Durmuş, known for international hits, has teamed up with global music sensation Faydee for their eagerly awaited new track, “Wish.”

The song stands out as a powerful synthesis of East and West, combining Durmuş’s signature atmospheric and dynamic sound design with Faydee’s strong and melancholic vocals. The production’s depth, paired with Faydee’s bilingual lyrics, creates a narrative that transcends borders.

Electronic music producer Serhat Durmuş (L) and artist Faydee. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Written through a shared vision, this dance-pop anthem centers on the universal pain of absence. The duo aims to create a strong, emotional, cross-cultural musical language that connects listeners from all around the world.

'Peki Madem' by Ramiz, Sagopa Kajmer

The recent radio favorite “Peki Madem” is a special collaboration that reminds us of the enduring emotional power of Turkish rap. Featuring Ramiz Bayraktar and Sagopa Kajmer, the track brings together not just two rappers, but two distinct life experiences and inner worlds within a single story.

From its opening seconds, the song invites listeners on an introspective journey. It’s understated, free of embellishment, yet deeply expressive. Unlike the harsher side of rap, “Peki Madem” emphasizes reflection and acceptance, making it stand out on FM playlists.

Renowned rapper Sagopa Kajmer (R) and Ramiz Bayraktar. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The lyrics are co-written by Ramiz Bayraktar and Sagopa Kajmer (Yunus Özyavuz), while the music and arrangement are entirely handled by Ramiz, strengthening the song’s cohesion. The beat is deliberately simple, allowing the weight of the lyrics to take center stage.

Sagopa Kajmer delivers his characteristic depth and introspection with a calmer, more mature tone, while Ramiz brings sincerity and vulnerability. Their vocal balance transforms the duet into a single, unified spirit. The mix and mastering by Emrah Çelik enhance the clarity and impact that make the song resonate on the radio.

The official music video complements the track’s emotional atmosphere with minimalist visuals, focusing on feeling rather than storytelling.

Positioned against the fast-consumption culture common in today’s rap scene, “Peki Madem” grows richer with repeated listens. Its frequent rotation on FM stations reflects listeners’ desire for authenticity over mere rhythm. In short, the Ramiz & Sagopa Kajmer collaboration is a powerful reminder that rap music can still speak directly to the heart, proving that sometimes, the most profound messages need not be shouted.