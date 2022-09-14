Have you ever thought about the secrets behind the music composing process? Or while listening to a concerto or symphony of a famous musician, have you ever been curious about how he created such an original and complex piece?

In the German city of Leipzig, a new exhibition room at the museum dedicated to the Baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach is trying to convey to visitors what it actually takes to compose cantatas, concertos and suites.

In the museum's new interactive composing room, visitors can experience firsthand how one of the greatest composers of all time created his works, learning about Bach's actual composing techniques and daily routines.

At the composer's table, visitors can experiment with sounds using objects like pewter plates, bells or a snuff box, for example, to experience the sounds that inspired Bach's works and use them to create their own melodies.

"Visitors will be surprised because the room is quite unique," said museum director Kerstin Wiese during the opening ceremony. The exhibit was also designed to provide glimpses into the research into Bach's life and works, she said.

Johann Sebastian Bach was born in the eastern city of Eisenach in 1685 and was appointed cantor at St. Thomas church in Leipzig in 1723. The prestigious post, in which he remained until his death in 1750, involved composing music for the city's various Lutheran churches and leading performances of cantatas during Sunday services.

Over his lifetime, Bach composed a plethora of works, including hundreds of cantatas, but he is also well-known for his "Passions," orchestral music like the Brandenburg concertos or instrumental compositions like the six Cello Suites.