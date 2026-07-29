Irish musician Glen Hansard, ​who won a Best Original Song ⁠Oscar in ⁠2008 for the indie film "Once" and was ​lead singer ​for rock ⁠group The Frames, died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday at the age of 56, according to Irish media reports.

Irish police said a man in his ⁠50s ⁠had died after a single-vehicle motorcycle collision in the west of Dublin. Emergency services were alerted shortly before 4:30 a.m. (3:30 a.m. GMT), and ⁠the man was pronounced dead a short time after ​being treated at the scene.

Newstalk ​Radio and the Irish Independent ⁠reported ‌that Hansard ‌died in the ⁠crash. A ‌representative for Hansard ​did not immediately respond ⁠to a ⁠request for comment.