Irish musician Glen Hansard, who won a Best Original Song Oscar in 2008 for the indie film "Once" and was lead singer for rock group The Frames, died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday at the age of 56, according to Irish media reports.
Irish police said a man in his 50s had died after a single-vehicle motorcycle collision in the west of Dublin. Emergency services were alerted shortly before 4:30 a.m. (3:30 a.m. GMT), and the man was pronounced dead a short time after being treated at the scene.
Newstalk Radio and the Irish Independent reported that Hansard died in the crash. A representative for Hansard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.