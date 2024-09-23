Grammy Award-winning Spanish singer Buika captivated music lovers in Istanbul during her recent tour. Organized by Piu Entertainment, her concert took place at the Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater.

For approximately an hour and a half, Buika performed beloved songs, including "No Habra Nadie En El Mundo," "La falsa moneda" and "Mi Nina Lola." She engaged with the audience throughout the concert, sharing stories behind her songs.

Expressing her fondness for Istanbul, Buika stated: "I feel wonderful here and actually want to settle down. I truly admire your musicians. I wish I could sing like them." She also promised to perform a Turkish song at her next concert in the city.

As a composer, songwriter and performer, Buika blends various musical styles, including flamenco, soul, African music, R&B, rumba and jazz. Following her Istanbul show, she is scheduled to perform in Bursa, Antalya and Izmir.