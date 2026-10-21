Journalist and music writer Hakan Uç takes readers behind the scenes of the music industry in his novel “Müziğin Vaftiz Babaları” (“Godfathers of Music”). Published by Sahi Kitap, the book explores the power dynamics surrounding fame and an artist’s struggle to forge their own path.

Audiences see performers onstage, listen to their songs and applaud. Yet many of the decisions that shape a career are made far from the spotlight. In “Müziğin Vaftiz Babaları,” Uç invites readers into this less visible side of the music business.

Uç draws on years of observing the industry as a journalist, this time weaving his insights into a fictional narrative. Carrying the subtitle “Behind the Scenes of the Music Industry,” the novel delves into a world where the pursuit of success intertwines with the desire for power.

Centered on fame, ambition and control, the story examines what it means for artists to make their own decisions. It also explores how a career is shaped not only by talent but by the relationships and expectations surrounding an artist. In doing so, the novel invites readers to consider the price behind the success that earns public applause.

Bringing his observations as a music journalist to the possibilities of fiction, Uç puts human relationships at the heart of the story. Through its characters, their choices and their relationships, “Müziğin Vaftiz Babaları” explores the gap between what audiences see onstage and what unfolds behind closed doors.

One line captures the book’s central idea: “The story onstage is not the same as the story behind it.”

The book goes on sale nationwide on Oct. 21.