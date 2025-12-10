Iceland’s public broadcaster RUV announced Wednesday that the country will withdraw from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, saying Israel’s participation has made it impossible for the event to fulfill its goal of unity.

"Given the public debate in this country and the reactions to the decision of the EBU that was taken last week it is clear that neither joy nor peace will prevail regarding the participation of RUV in Eurovision. It is therefore the conclusion of RUV to notify the EBU today that RUV will not take part in Eurovision next year," public broadcaster RUV said in a statement.

"The Song Contest and Eurovision have always had the aim of uniting the Icelandic nation but it is now clear that this aim cannot be achieved and it is on these programme related grounds that this decision is taken," RUV added.

Ahead of RUV’s meeting, a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators held a "solidarity gathering” outside the broadcaster’s headquarters.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the event, announced in early December that Israel will be able to take part in next year's contest, noting that members decided not to hold a vote specifically on Israel’s participation despite requests from several broadcasters.

Slovenia, Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland had also said they will not participate, citing Israel’s genocide and the situation in Gaza, where it killed over 70,000 people in two years of war and reduced it to rubble.