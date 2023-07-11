A ceremony was held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) for Özkan Uğur, the reputed actor and member of the MFÖ group, who passed away at 69 after a long battle with cancer.

The ceremony was attended by the artist's family, as well as the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and artists Cem Yılmaz, Yılmaz Erdoğan and Demet Akbağ, among other close friends and fans.

Ersoy expressed his sadness in his speech at the ceremony, saying: "Today, together, we bid farewell to a legend of Turkish music, who has left for the eternal realm. Uğur, who amazed us with his music on the screen and cinema, was the main character of endless conversations with his naturalness and personality, no matter where we start."

Following Ersoy's speech, the other two members of the MFÖ group, Mazhar Alanson and Fuat Güner, took the stage and gave emotional speeches.

"Özkan has been our friend and business partner for 52 years. He is our spiritual brother, and no words or tears can relieve his pain from within us. Farewell, Özkan, until we meet again," Fuat Güner said.

The funeral prayer for Özkan Uğur, the actor and member of the MFÖ group, who passed away at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer, was performed at Taksim Mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 11, 2023. (AA Photo)

Tears were seen in the eyes of the artists in the hall. After a film screening, Uğur was given a standing applause. Following the funeral prayer held at Taksim Mosque after noon, Uğur's body was buried in Istanbul's Karacaahmet Cemetery.